RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON
UPDATE:
Exit 17 North is closed until Exit 18 at this time please seek alternate routes. This will continue for an undetermined amount of time.
From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, February 25, 2022 4:02 PM To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB NEAR MM 101.1 IN MILTON, THE ROADWAY IS CLOSED AT THIS POINT DUE TO HAZARDOUSOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS AND A MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH.
THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPIATE.
MOTORISTES SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, OR SEEK ALTERNARE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173