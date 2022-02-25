RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON

UPDATE:

Exit 17 North is closed until Exit 18 at this time please seek alternate routes. This will continue for an undetermined amount of time.

I 89 NB NEAR MM 101.1 IN MILTON, THE ROADWAY IS CLOSED AT THIS POINT DUE TO HAZARDOUSOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS AND A MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH.

THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPIATE.

MOTORISTES SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, OR SEEK ALTERNARE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.

