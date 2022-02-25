Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,879 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON

UPDATE:

 

Exit 17 North is closed until Exit 18 at this time please seek alternate routesThis will continue for an undetermined amount of time.

 

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, February 25, 2022 4:02 PM To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NB NEAR MM 101.1 IN MILTON, THE ROADWAY IS CLOSED AT THIS POINT DUE TO HAZARDOUSOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS AND A MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH.  

 

THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

 

SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPIATE.

 

MOTORISTES SHOULD  EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, OR SEEK ALTERNARE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.

 

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I89 NB MM 100.1 MILTON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.