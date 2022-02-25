Writer M. Wassmann’s Collection is Filled with Lessons and Joy
Stories with valuable lessons that kids will enjoyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People usually read stories to pass time. Nonetheless, stories and books not only entertain but also give readers a way to convey messages and lessons in a crafty and engaging manner. In a collection of stories from children’s books writer Marilyn Wassmann entitled What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children, she did just that. With each of the six stories highlighting lessons that will help children navigate the world around them, she not only made the collection entertaining but educational as well.
Author and illustrator Marilyn Wassmann has been writing children’s books since 2010. Prior to that, she was an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Aside from writing for the little ones, she also enjoys painting and writing poems. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her dear husband Paul who has always encouraged her to pursue writing.
Children and adults are treated to a collection of six stories peppered with valuable lessons. Each story focuses on an important lesson, beautifully written that children will surely enjoy and understand. Touching on the value of being thoughtful, the importance of prudence, joy of living with animals, power of healing, friendship, and teamwork What the Wind Blew In is a collection that parents and educators can use in imparting lessons to young children in such a way that they can understand. With each story highlighting a specific virtue, careful considerations were made to ensure that the stories will encourage children to learn and embody the lessons within its pages.
A book that kids and adults alike will enjoy, What the Wind Blew In is worthy of space in everybody’s bookshelf. Get a copy from local bookstores or online via Amazon.
