ScoreNavigator Announces New ‘Build Credit’ Product through Addition of eCredable Lift®

The product will enable consumers to report an unlimited number of utility accounts to TransUnion.

GREY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScoreNavigator is pleased to announce it has secured an exciting partnership with eCredable Lift® – a move which adds a new ‘build credit’ product to its already popular platform.ScoreNavigator.com is a leading online credit report provider with a goal to enhance the quality of its customers’ lives by maximizing their financial and credit worthiness. The company’s mission is to ensure that credit reports accurately reflect financial responsibility and educating the consumer about how finance and credit impacts a vast array of today’s decision makers, whether they be lenders, employers, insurers, or other industry. ScoreNavigator seeks to provide financial freedom for its customers by providing the tools to understand and manage their finances and credit.In the company’s latest news, ScoreNavigator.com is happy to announce a new ‘build credit’ product by adding eCredable Liftto its platform. Currently, over 50 million adults have invisible or thin credit files which can impact the ability to reach financial goals. To address this issue, eCredable Liftallows consumers to report an unlimited number of utility accounts to TransUnion, such as power, water, gas, waste certain mobile phones, internet, cable TV, satellite TV and landline phone. According to the company, the admittance of this information is very valuable to consumers and, because eCredable Liftallows up to 24 months of previous payment history, consumer scores can be established or increased in just a few days."Being directly involved in the credit industry for over 40 years and finally finding a company like eCredable Lifthas been a blessing," said Rusty Bresse, CEO of ScoreNavigator, "Now, we can offer our members a quick and easy way to utilize their good payment history, which will also save them and provide lower interest rate financing."“Optimizing your credit score is never more important than when you’re applying for a major loan – like a car loan or home loan,” said Steve Ely, CEO of eCredable. “Finding every available opportunity to improve your credit score can save thousands of dollars in interest. ScoreNavigatoris the only product we’ve seen that can help every consumer understand how to navigate this complex process.”ScoreNavigator.com ensures consumers receive comprehensive and useful benefits from its platform, including:• 24/7 easy access to credit reports and scores• Point deduction technology• ID theft assistance and recovery• Comprehensive credit advice, laws, education, and testing• Alerts and notifications• Target score, manual, and money simulators• And much moreFor more information about ScoreNavigator, please visit www.ScoreNavigator.com . To learn more about eCredable, head to www.eCredable.com About ScoreNavigatorAs one of the most sought-after online credit report providers, ScoreNavigator's goal is to enhance the quality of its customers' lives by not only improving, but also maximizing their financial and credit worthiness. Ultimately, this goal helps the public to build confidence, while shielding its members from the complexities of financial and credit wellness.The company, headquartered in Georgia, was founded in 2007 and boasts an A+ rating as an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau.About eCredableeCredable is focused on Financial Inclusion for the 50 million adults and 15 million small businesses that are “credit invisible” in the U.S. For consumers, we empower them to report accounts – like phone and utilities – to TransUnion which directly impacts credit scores like FICO Score8 and VantageScore3.0. For small businesses, we empower them to report these types of accounts and many other business accounts to business credit bureaus, resulting in a stronger business financial profile. The company was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scorenavigator/