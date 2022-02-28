Effective DUI Defense Scenarios for Florida DUIs
If arrested on DUI charges in Florida, don't give up hope. DUI cases are defendable with skilled Attorney assistance.COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The following list some of the most common, effective, and conventional DUI defenses. It will provide a sense of how legal and technical issues form the basis for a DUI defense.
A driver cannot be pulled over unless the officer has a reasonable suspicion that the driver is in violation of a traffic law or some other law. If the driver was not cited for any traffic infraction and did not pose a risk to other drivers before being pulled over, the DUI lawyer may contest the legitimacy of the stop and, eventually, the DUI.
A 2005 study published in the Journal of Forensic Science discovered that when drivers have blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.06 to 0.08, the accuracy of a field sobriety test is only about 30 to 60 percent. A DUI lawyer can use this to contest the admissibility of field sobriety tests as evidence.
Medical illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and speech impairments can also make someone appear intoxicated or produce misleading positive chemical test findings. An attorney may call on an expert witness to testify about whether a medical condition caused erroneous findings.
Breath testing is prone to mistakes due to a variety of factors, including miscalibrated testing machines and poor officer training. Moreover, the motorist must be observed continuously for a minimum period of time prior to the breath test. When defending against Florida DUI accusations, the DUI attorney may object to the usage of the equipment or the technique.
For a charge to hold, a licensed expert must perform blood testing in a safe atmosphere. Any action that taints the sample, such as tainted drawing supplies or an incorrect method, may cause the results to be wrong. A DUI attorney may consult with an expert to assess the validity of the tests to strengthen their DUI defense.
When a defendant is arrested for a Florida DUI or any other crime, the officer must inform them of their rights. If these rights are not granted to the driver at the time of arrest, any remarks made during the arrest may be ruled inadmissible as evidence.
These are some of the most common DUI defenses practiced in Florida, but this is far from a full list of possible defenses.
A good Florida DUI lawyer can assist in identifying concerns in any given situation and identifying the finest DUI defenses available under Florida DUI statutes. It is advisable to work with an experienced and knowledgeable Florida DUI lawyer to fight DUI charges because of police misconduct, illegal police checkpoints, erroneous BAC test results, and other factors.
