MSM-to-Host-Online-Forum-Exploring-the-‘Next-Decade-of-Canadian-Higher-Education’

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years into this new decade, the challenges to rebuild and rebound remain for higher education institutions in Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the international education sector and with hopes for an industry revival comes great uncertainty as well.

International Education platform M Square Media (MSM) understands the importance to further discuss plans and strategies as the sector navigates in a post-pandemic environment, thus hosting its “Think-In Canada” webinar on Feb. 28, 2021, Monday, 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. The topic for the online event is “Beyond 2022, Shaping the Next Decade of Canadian Higher Education.”

Esteemed panelists for the webinar are Sandra Schinnerl, Ph.D., researcher on

former member of the CBIE Board of Directors and NAFSA Leadership Circle, and Amrik Virk, former Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services and Minister of Advanced Education for British Columbia.

Schinnerl, a Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Medal recipient, has been making an impact in Canadian immigration and education policy research. Virk currently holds the position as Chair for the MSM Canada Advisory Board. The online forum will be moderated by MSM Higher Ed President, seasoned educator Donna Hooker.

“MSM’s Think-In web series is a fantastic means to connect, communicate, and collaborate with our different associates and partners in the higher education sector. By hosting this event online, we provide insights and context on the developments that are shaping international education and our communities to people across Canada and around the world,” said Hooker.

This virtual event aims to explore the projections and outlook for Canadian Higher Education in the next eight to 10 years. Schinnerl and Virk will also offer their insights as to what role higher education and higher education institutions play in relation to Canadian immigration policies. The webinar will also tackle the various roles, risks and responsibilities of institutional leaders, and the opportunities ahead for their institutions.

This event is open to higher education officials and education agents. Interested participants may register for the webinar via this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ckQQu6zYTRmiV_GRLmLguA

MSM Think-In webinar sessions offer a close look at the latest trends and development across the higher education industry. Organized by international education company MSM, it aims to incite further thinking, critique or action across participants.

About M Square Media (MSM)

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves about 800+ partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 110,000 applications. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand. M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions.

Through these diverse lines of business, MSM delivers targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. It strives for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.