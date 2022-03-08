Pinwheel Selected as SXSW 2022 Pitch Finalist
Pinwheel, an early-stage,venture-backed startup with a healthy smartphone for kids has been selected as a finalist in the Social and Culture category.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinwheel, an early-stage,venture-backed startup with a healthy smartphone for kids has been selected as a finalist in the Social and Culture category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Pinwheel was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.
The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.
Dane Witbeck founded the company in 2019 after the successful exit from his previous startup because as a father, he recognized there was, “A hole the size of a crater in this market, begging for a solution.”
As an Austin-based company, the Pinwheel team is excited to represent in this local event with global reach.
Pinwheel’s Chief Mom, Shelley Delayne said, “SXSW gathers together some of the most innovative people in the world, in a city where people genuinely care about other people. It is the perfect place to showcase Pinwheel, and our mission to create a future where kids are powerful and mindful in their use of technology.”
The Pinwheel Smartphone is endorsed by therapists to support healthy child development. Without web browsers or social media, the phone promotes focus and wellness, helping children develop healthy, lifelong boundaries with technology.
“Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “Of the 572 companies who have participated since the competition’s inception, over 82 percent have gone on to secure funding and 17 percent have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable. We’re excited to see this year’s impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world.”
For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel phones are designed to promote wellness in children, and the company is supported by a board of licensed therapists. There is no web browser, no social media, and limited apps to allow the device to function as a tool. Pinwheel allows kids to contact their safe list through texting and calling. Visit www.pinwheel.com to learn more.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, Blockchain Creative Labs and The Austin Chronicle.
