Pinwheel Named 2022 "Startup to Watch"
Austin Inno recently published an article that features Pinwheel as a startup to watch in 2022.
The article shares that, "Study after study has shown the detrimental impact smart phones can have on kids, at least when given free reign on the internet and apps. Pinwheel has developed a kid- and teen-friendly smartphone that limits access to unsavory content and allows parents to monitor and vet what flows through the phone."
After closing a $3.5 million seed round and landing a finalist position in this year's SXSW Pitch in the Social & Culture category, Austin Inno selected Pinwheel. It joins the ranks of other startups like Strap Technologies, which created a product to aid blind and visually impaired people, and food subscription company Proper Good Inc., which caught Mark Cuban's approval on their appearance on "Shark Tank".
Pinwheel's design allows parents to guide their child's technology habits. It does this by allowing parents to monitor who they are able to message, the time of day they get to use their phones and what apps they have access to within the Pinwheel App Boutique.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel phones are designed to promote wellness in children, and the company is supported by a board of licensed therapists. There is no web browser, no social media, and limited apps to allow the device to function as a tool. Pinwheel allows kids to contact their safe list through texting and calling. Visit www.pinwheel.com to learn more.
