Miller issues statement on Supreme Court nomination

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“I applaud President Biden’s choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would bring a wide range of experiences to the court: as a public defender, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission; a trial judge; and as an appeals court judge on the ‘second-highest court in the land.’ ” Like Justice Breyer, she is pragmatic and thoughtful, and she has won praise from both parties for her integrity and intellect. The Senate should confirm Judge Jackson.” 

