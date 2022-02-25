Bexplus Launches Copy Trading and 100% Deposit Bonus for Crypto Traders

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, China, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexplus, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform has launched copy trading functionality and a 100% deposit bonus that will benefit superior traders.



Since its creation, Bexplus has been aiming to provide their customers with advanced and effective opportunities for entry-level digital currency investment. For the sake of helping traders earn more, Bexplus optimize its functions and provides traders with:

Two benefits: a 100% deposit bonus, and a wallet with 21% annual interest.

Four tools: 100X leverage, a copy-trade system, a demo account, and a mobile APP.

Moreover, Bexplus added some deposit cryptocurrencies, currently listing BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS, etc.

Benefits

100% deposit bonus

Bexplus offers a 100% deposit bonus to every trader to earn more each time. For example, if a user deposits 1 BTC, then 2 BTC will be credited to his account. Please note that the bonus is up to 10 BTC for each deposit. The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as a margin to open bigger positions. Amount gained with the bonus is withdrawable.



Wallet with up to 21% annual interest and multi deposits listed

Prices go up, and prices go down, but the Bexplus BTC wallet is to protect and increase users’ assets. If a trader would like to take a rest from the ever-changing crypto market, they can turn to the Bexplus interest wallet. It provides 21% annualized interest. That is to say; if user deposits 1 BTC, they will get 1.2 BTC a year later. Undeniably, that is almost the highest interest in the industry. What’s more, the Bexplus wallet accepts multiple cryptocurrencies’ deposits such as BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS and so on.





Tools

100X Leverage

With 100x leverage applied, traders can use 1 BTC to open a position of 100 BTC by going long (predicting BTC price will be up) or going short (predicting BTC price will be down).

For example, in spot trading, if someone buys 1 Bitcoin at the price of $40,000, and when it rises to $45,000, they’ll gain only $5000. While on Bexplus, if someone invest in 1 BTC at the same price with 100x leverage, and the Bitcoin price rises to $45,000, they have a chance to get an amount of $500,0000 [($45,000-$40,000) * 1BTC * 100x = $500,000].

Copy-trade System

With a copy-trade system provided by Bexplus, users can automatically copy other excellent traders' trading. It can be a really valuable portfolio for those who are just starting out in trading, or those who don’t want to dedicate a huge amount of time to managing their trades. Not only can they directly see all the trader’s trading data statistics and make comparison selections, but also they can customize the size of the copy order, set the take-profit and stop-loss, copy the order proportionally, and terminate the copy order at any time.

Demo Account

Bexplus provides a demo account, which exactly simulates real trading. Therefore, with the demo account, traders can be easier to practice their strategies without any risks. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like.

Mobile APP

The top-ranking Bexplus app integrates all the necessary functions and tools (real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, etc.) while keeping a minimalist and intuitive interface. With the Bexplus app, users can manage their account anywhere and anytime they want. Furthermore, the 24/7 notification could keep traders updated with big price movements, making it easier to secure their positions.

Know more about Bexplus

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc. Bexplus doesn’t require KYC and is popular among over one million traders from over 200 countries/regions. In addition, it is safe for being accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.