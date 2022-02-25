Amasi Decor Devoted to Making Ramadan and Eid More Accessible within the Muslim Community

The company hosts and sponsors Ramadan, Autism-friendly, and other inclusive craft events in Memphis, catering to the special needs community during Ramadan.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amasi Decor is pleased to announce it is continuing its support to make Ramadan and Eid decor more accessible to companies and customers worldwide.Amasi Decor is a leading retailer of premium Ramadan, Eid, and Eastern-inspired party and home decor. Amasi is a US-based, direct-to-consumer and business-to-business brand that specializes in high-quality, unique products that are versatile and functional. The company’s aim is to help make celebrating Ramadan and Eid elegant and effortless with its original product designs, while also making Ramadan/Eid decor mainstream.In its most recent news, Amasi Decor is continuing its work to make Ramadan and Eid more accessible within the Muslim community, specifically focusing on Muslims with disabilities. The company is hosting and sponsoring Ramadan craft events within the Memphis Muslim community to include children with special needs in celebrating Ramadan and getting ready for the Muslim holidays. Amasi is also working with programs outside of its community to provide resources and to contribute to a platform of inclusivity for Muslims with special needs.“Last year, we were blessed to work with AIM Academy in California offering some of our Ramadan crafts to their students,” says one of Amasi’s co-founders, Suha Dweik. “There was a great response to the event, and we spoke to the principal who suggested they would love to see crafts that catered to kids with disabilities. After seeing how excited and enthusiastic the kids were to participate in a Ramadan craft, we knew kids with disables deserve that same feeling and have the right to celebrate as well. After having that conversation, we went straight to the drawing board and designed a new craft that would work well for kids with disabilities.”“We absolutely loved working with these students and knew we needed to do more,” says Saja Farrah, Amasi’s 2nd co-founder. “As such, we are currently working on creating a full line of products geared towards Muslims with disabilities and are excited to see the joy we bring to such a special demographic. Our entire team finds this type of work incredibly fulfilling and we are always humbled to be part of something bigger.”For more information about Amasi Decor, please visit www.AmasiDecor.com About Amasi DecorFounded in 2016, Amasi Decor is a women & minority-owned business that aims to provide consumers with high-quality Ramadan, Eid, and Eastern-inspired home and party decor in a large selection at competitive prices. Unlike many other home decor brands, Amasi strives to be more than just another business. It has made giving back an integral part of the company’s mission through donating a portion of every sale to Rise Against Hunger (a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against world hunger).Additionally, the company has made it a big part of its mission to be eco-friendly and environmentally conscious. Each product is designed with the aim to be recyclable and/or reusable.Whether clients are looking to get their family excited about the holidays, host their next party, or to start new family traditions, Amasi Decor strives to make Ramadan, Eid, and Eastern-inspired lifestyle products accessible and mainstream.Amasi Decor was founded by Palestinian American mothers, Suha Dweik and Saja Farrah.Suha and Saja initially bonded over wanting to make Ramadan and Eid mainstream and accessible, leading them to push boundaries and officially launch Amasi Decor.