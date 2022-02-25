Purple Belts are being banned from Teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Purple belts have knowledge and experience when it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. However, this does not mean that they are qualified to teach the art.ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt that purple belts have a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. It takes years to become ranked a purple belt. However, this does not mean that they are automatically qualified to teach the art. As well should they be charging money to teach at such an intermediate level in BJJ? More recently than ever there are a lot of purple belts offering private lessons. There are also seen certain organization(s) ban the teaching of Brown and Purple belts. Lets take a look at why Purple belts may or may not teach private lessons to other students.
First of all a purple belt is a mid level practitioner. The BJJ adult rank system is as follows. White belt, Blue belt, Purple belt, Brown belt and black belt.
On the one hand, purple belts can be great teachers because they know a lot of techniques and can explain them in a way that students can understand. They can also offer great advice on how to improve and progress in BJJ based on their game. This could be ideal for a white belt or blue belt. White belts look up to purple belts. Purple belts are leaders in every academy (some more than others).
On the other hand, maybe purple belts should not be teaching BJJ. If something is taught wrong, the student may have gone down a road where bad habits begin culminating. For example teaching a sweep but not learning to follow up and begin passing the guard right away or teaching an armbar but not showing the position of the thumb. Everyone's game is different. Maybe the way a person teaches should be structured to fit their game (if they have one). Maybe purple belts can teach fundamentals but should they be charging?
Ultimately, it is up to the purple belt whether or not they want to teach BJJ. If they do decide to teach, they should make sure that they pass on the necessary skills and knowledge. They should also be prepared for any problem solving that may arise. A black belt is much more qualified to do this based on the fact they have more experience.
Lets look at another perspective. Competition purple belts Vs. BJJ hobbyist purple belts. Some competition purple belts can easily beat BJJ hobbyist black belts. In fact in the case of Cole Abate from AOJ (Art of Jiu Jitsu) who was actually beating high level competition black belts as a blue belt. A person may hire Cole Abate for private lessons taking this into consideration. This is an interesting thing to look at because common sense indicates that if a person can beat a blackbelt in competition than why not learn from them? Others would say some are better fighters and some are better teachers.
The community may often ask, What makes a purple belt qualified to teach? Should they be charging money? "There is a circumstance where a purple belt taught private lessons to a white belt and the white belt ended up winning a gold medal in a tournament" - Anonymous BJJ Practitioner. Its safe to say that the white belt greatly benefited from his tutelage. The idea is that if a blackbelt would have taught the white belt who was in a competition... would the outcome have been the same? All great arguments are coupled with an endless amount of valid debate.
Ask yourself, should purple belts be banned from teaching?
AnonymOSS White Belt
Matthew Tropp
Blackthorn Publishing
+1 818-626-1191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other