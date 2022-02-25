New 645 Area Code Announced for Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE — A new area code, 645, will soon join the existing 305/786 area codes to serve Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. Approved on February 1 by the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), the new area code will ensure residents and businesses have access to a sufficient supply of new telephone numbers to serve this area. Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 645 area code, once it’s activated. Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing--the area code plus the seven-digit phone number--to make local calls. “Since the origination of the 305-area code in 1947, this is only the second time Florida has added a third area code to a specified region. The increasing customer demand is a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “As Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys continue to attract new residents from all across our country and around the world, the new 645 area code will ensure that the demand for new lines is met.” Phone numbers in Florida and throughout the United States are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). NANPA forecasted a need for 305/786 area code relief, and an industry meeting was held on November 8, 2021. On December 1, 2021, NANPA filed a petition with the PSC that recommended the “all-services distributed overlay plan.” PSC staff held a virtual customer workshop on December 21, 2021 to educate customers and receive their input about the 305/786 overlay plan. For more information about the area code changes, the Commission has released a Consumer Assistance Summary. Residents can also contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.