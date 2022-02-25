Expanse Studios Partners With Blue Ocean Gaming

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios concluded the agreement with Blue Ocean, thus integrating its games portfolio with the renowned B2B platform provider and further extending the reach of its games throughout multiple markets.



Founded in 2019 by a group of enthusiasts, Expanse quickly became prominent in casino world due to its superior design, innovative gameplay feature and user-friendly gameplay.

Its slot game portfolio includes games such as Wild Icy Fruits, Book of Eskimo, Circus Fever Deluxe, Bounty Hunters, Battle for the Throne, Titan Roulette, Titan Dice, Diamond Black Jack, Sic Bo, Mayas Treasure, Golden Hi Lo, Fairy in Wonderland, Piggy Party, Evoji, Sticky 777.

Blue Ocean Gaming is an independent B2B online gambling software provider offering single API integration, and allowing casino operators to launch multiple game providers. With more than 70 online casino game providers integrated, it provides easy-to-use, time saving and efficient all-in-one solution for online casino business.

Expanse – Slots With the Widest Bonus and Jackpot Features

Expanse Studios’ games' main highlights are wide range of features such as gamification and classic bonus features that will lead you to stunning prizes and Jackpots on top of it.

To add this slot into your online portfolio and inform about the variety of available products and services, visit https://expanse.studio/products/

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studios’ team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio



