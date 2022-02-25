Data Acquisition Card Market | Key Players: ABB Limited, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co, Campbell Scientific

Allied Market Research - Logo

Data acquisition card is the application used to gather & store data from sensors and instruments located at different locations within the site or plant.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data acquisition card market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increase in implementation of cloud based applications, the need for real time data, increased ICT spending, and rise in demand for industrial automation. However, factors such as high initial investment, lack of awareness, and complex database system are expected to restrict the market growth.

The report segments the data acquisition card market on the basis of architecture, component, end user, and geography. On the basis of architecture, the market is divided into the PC plug in cards, switch boxes, and data loggers. As per component, the market is classified into the hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT, education, healthcare, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as ABB Limited, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Dataforth Corporation, Elsys AG, Honeywell International Inc., Measurement Computing Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, and Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global data acquisition card market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global data acquisition card market is provided.

