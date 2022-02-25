Allegheny County Road Closures Due to Flooding

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

Route 48 between Cool Springs Road and Lou Mashowich Way in the City of McKeesport and White Oak Borough

Thompson Run Road (Route 2065) between Rodi Road and McCulley Road in the Municipality of Monroeville and Wilkins Township

Ripple Road (Route 2118) between Long Run Road and Stepanik Road in the City of McKeesport and White Oak Borough

Lime Hollow Road (Route 2064) between Coal Hollow Road and Springdale Drive in the Municipality of Penn Hills (closed due to a downed utility)

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

