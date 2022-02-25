Submit Release
Allegheny County Road Closures Due to Flooding

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

  • Route 48 between Cool Springs Road and Lou Mashowich Way in the City of McKeesport and White Oak Borough

  • Thompson Run Road (Route 2065) between Rodi Road and McCulley Road in the Municipality of Monroeville and Wilkins Township

  • Ripple Road (Route 2118) between Long Run Road and Stepanik Road in the City of McKeesport and White Oak Borough

  • Lime Hollow Road (Route 2064) between Coal Hollow Road and Springdale Drive in the Municipality of Penn Hills (closed due to a downed utility)

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

