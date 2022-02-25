Chemotherapy Chairs Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | BMB Medical, Earthlite Medical

Chemotherapy Chairs Market

Chemotherapy chairs are used for multiple purposes such as cancer treatment, autoimmune disease treatment during the infusion process of drugs.

Chemotherapy Chairs are extensively used for day care therapy as well outpatient clinic (OPD), of certain drugs to treat solid tumor cancers and hematological (blood) cancers through the systemic delivery of agents that have anti-tumor effects. Chemotherapy chairs are known for their comfort and used in hospitals, cancer care centers, and other specialty centers. The advancements in chemotherapy chairs is increasing the utilization especially in cancer care centres. Variability in length of treatment, increased chemotherapy chair demand, and maximized resource utilization is expected to drive the global chemotherapy chairs market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is expected to boost global chemotherapy chairs market growth. According to National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, an estimated 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., with around 595,690 deaths from the disease. Moreover, according to the same source, the number of people suffering from cancer is expected to reach to 19 million by 2024 in U.S. According to Cancer Atlas, 2012, around 1.1 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths are reported annually in Latin America and the Caribbean, where lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both sexes.

However, factors such as limited access to healthcare infrastructure, lack of technology, and lack of skilled healthcare professionals to guide through the chemotherapy procedure is expected to hinder the global chemotherapy chairs market. For instance, according to a study published in Lancet Journal in May 2019, between 2018 and 2040, the number of patients requiring first-course chemotherapy annually will increase to over 1.1 million from around 0.6 million in Africa. According to the same source, to deliver chemotherapy, 7,744 cancer specialists will be required in the next 22 years to treat nearly 200,000 new cancer cases in Africa. Moreover, in Somalia, with such limited healthcare and only 35 doctors per million citizens, patients struggle and very often die without medical care.

