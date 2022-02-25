Morocco Reports 362 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 25 - Morocco reported 362 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 773 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,741,353 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,189,785, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,654,498 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,160,303 while recoveries increase to 1,138,693, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (73), Fez-Meknès (52), the Oriental (52), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (43), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (40), Souss-Massa (29), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (20), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (19), Marrakech-Safi (17), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12) and Draa-Tafilalet (5).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,952 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 14 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fez-Meknes (1), the Oriental (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 5,658 including 252 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 24 February 2022