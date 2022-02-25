Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Insistently Launches New Technologies For Competitive Advantage

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the automated breach and attack simulation market outlook. Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the global automated breach and attack simulation market. For instance, in October 2020, Rapid7, a US-based computer and network security company, launched active response for end-to-end detection and response. These improved technologies expand the 24x7 end-to-end risk identification and response capability that help minimize attacker dwell time, increase response period and address user and endpoint attacks.

According to TBRC’s automated breach and attack simulation market overview, rising complexities in maintaining security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors are expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years. In cybersecurity, an attacker can gain unauthorized access to a network to deliver a malicious outcome. It allows attackers to exploit system vulnerabilities, install different types of malwares, and launch cyber-attacks. For instance, according to insider threats statistics for 2020, more than 34% of companies across the world are impacted by insider threats per year and the number of insider events has grown by 47% in the last two years. Therefore, the rising number of attack vectors is the major factor driving the automated breach and attack simulation market.

Read more on the Global Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-global-market-report

The global automated breach and attack simulation market size is expected to grow from $277.87 million in 2021 to $380.89 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global automated breach and attack simulation market share is expected to reach $1355.04 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.3%.

Major players covered in the global automated breach and attack simulation industry are Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, DXC Technology, Cymulate, XM Cyber, AttackIQ, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, NopSec, and Firemon.

TBRC’s global automated breach and attack simulation market analysis report is segmented by component into services, platforms/ tools, by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud, by end-user into enterprises and data centers, managed service providers, by application into configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, team assessment, others.

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Services, Platforms/ Tools), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By End User (Enterprises And Data Centers, Managed Service Providers), By Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Team Assessment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automated breach and attack simulation market overview, forecast automated breach and attack simulation market size and growth for the whole market, automated breach and attack simulation market segments, geographies, automated breach and attack simulation market trends, automated breach and attack simulation market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3890&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Computers, Tablets, Smart Phones), By Operating System (Windows, MAC, Android Or IOS Or Linux), By End User (Corporate, Personal, Government) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antivirus-software-global-market-report

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Enterprise Content Management Systems, Enterprise Storage And Backup, Enterprise Document Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility), By End-User (IT And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC