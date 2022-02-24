AB1023 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to repeal 138.056 (1) (a) 1., 186.082 (1) (b) and 186.082 (2) (f); to consolidate, renumber and amend 186.082 (1) (intro.) and (a); and to amend 20.912 (4), 34.01 (2) (a), 34.10, 186.093 (1), 186.093 (2), 186.20, 215.01 (7m), 220.04 (6) (b) and 813.16 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating obsolete references relating to credit unions, the commissioner of banking, certain federal agencies, and a mortgage rate index (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Financial Institutions).