AB1025 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 20.465 (3) (t), 321.66 (1) (a) 1., 321.66 (1) (a) 2., 323.14 (1) (b) 2., 323.45 (1) (a) and 323.60 (11) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: providing equipment under 1989 Wisconsin Act 31, hazardous substances safety data sheets, and the designation of a head of emergency management for cities, villages, and towns (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Military Affairs).