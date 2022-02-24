AB1025 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 20.465 (3) (t), 321.66 (1) (a) 1., 321.66 (1) (a) 2., 323.14 (1) (b) 2., 323.45 (1) (a) and 323.60 (11) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: providing equipment under 1989 Wisconsin Act 31, hazardous substances safety data sheets, and the designation of a head of emergency management for cities, villages, and towns (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Military Affairs).
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Law Revision Committee
|762
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|762
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:28 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
