AB1026 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to repeal 110.215 and 348.25 (8) (bm) 2.; to renumber and amend 348.25 (8) (bm) 1.; and to amend 20.395 (5) (hq), 86.195 (2) (ag) 4., 86.195 (2) (ag) 8., 86.195 (2) (ag) 11., 86.195 (2) (ag) 12., 86.195 (2) (ag) 13., 86.195 (2) (ag) 15., 86.195 (2) (ag) 16m., 86.195 (2) (ag) 25., 86.195 (2) (ag) 26., 86.195 (2) (ag) 29., 86.195 (2) (ag) 31., 86.195 (2) (ag) 33., 86.195 (2) (ag) 34., 86.195 (2) (ag) 36., 341.25 (1) (b), 348.25 (8) (a) 1., 348.25 (8) (a) 2., 348.25 (8) (a) 2m., 348.25 (8) (b) 1., 348.25 (8) (b) 2., 348.25 (8) (b) 3. a., 348.25 (8) (b) 3. b. and 348.25 (8) (b) 3. c. of the statutes; Relating to: certain permit fees, registration weight limits, the emission control equipment grant program, and specific information sign enumerations (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Transportation).

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

2/24/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

2/17/2022 Asm. Introduced by Law Revision Committee 762
2/17/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules 762
2/22/2022 Asm. Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative August  
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 9:29 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
2/23/2022 Asm. Assembly Amendment 1 adopted  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and passed  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  
2/24/2022 Sen. Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization  
2/24/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

