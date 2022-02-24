AB1027 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to repeal 40.08 (1m) (f) 3.; to renumber 40.86 (1), 40.86 (2), 40.86 (3) and 40.86 (4); to amend 40.02 (48r), 40.05 (4) (ah) 3., 40.05 (4) (ah) 4., 40.08 (1m) (f) 1., 40.08 (1m) (f) 2., 40.08 (8) (a) 2., 40.08 (8) (a) 2m., 40.23 (4) (c), 40.23 (4) (e) 2., 40.24 (7) (a) (intro.), 40.24 (7) (b), 40.285 (2) (b) 1. a. to d., 40.285 (2) (b) 4. (intro.) and 40.63 (10); and to create 40.86 (1) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: changes required by the federal SECURE Act; named survivors under the Wisconsin Retirement System; domestic relations orders executed by the Department of Employee Trust Funds; the purchase of other governmental service under the Wisconsin Retirement System; disability annuities under the Wisconsin Retirement System; employee-funded reimbursement accounts; references to the administrator of the Division of Personnel Management; and abandoned accounts (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Employee Trust Funds).
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Law Revision Committee
|762
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|762
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:30 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
