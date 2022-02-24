AB1027 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to repeal 40.08 (1m) (f) 3.; to renumber 40.86 (1), 40.86 (2), 40.86 (3) and 40.86 (4); to amend 40.02 (48r), 40.05 (4) (ah) 3., 40.05 (4) (ah) 4., 40.08 (1m) (f) 1., 40.08 (1m) (f) 2., 40.08 (8) (a) 2., 40.08 (8) (a) 2m., 40.23 (4) (c), 40.23 (4) (e) 2., 40.24 (7) (a) (intro.), 40.24 (7) (b), 40.285 (2) (b) 1. a. to d., 40.285 (2) (b) 4. (intro.) and 40.63 (10); and to create 40.86 (1) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: changes required by the federal SECURE Act; named survivors under the Wisconsin Retirement System; domestic relations orders executed by the Department of Employee Trust Funds; the purchase of other governmental service under the Wisconsin Retirement System; disability annuities under the Wisconsin Retirement System; employee-funded reimbursement accounts; references to the administrator of the Division of Personnel Management; and abandoned accounts (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Employee Trust Funds).