AB1028 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 14.87 (title), 227.21 (2) (b), 441.06 (4), 441.10 (7), subchapter II (title) of chapter 441 [precedes 441.51] and 441.51 (title) of the statutes; Relating to: incorporation of standards by reference into agency administrative rules and the nurse licensure compact (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Safety and Professional Services).