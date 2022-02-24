AB1030 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 46.96 (1) (am), 49.43 (6m) and 49.45 (8) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: Medical Assistance program coverage of home health services and durable medical equipment; definition of institution for mental diseases under the Medical Assistance program; and independent living core services (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Health Services).
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Law Revision Committee
|762
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|762
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:33 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
