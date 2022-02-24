AB1030 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 46.96 (1) (am), 49.43 (6m) and 49.45 (8) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: Medical Assistance program coverage of home health services and durable medical equipment; definition of institution for mental diseases under the Medical Assistance program; and independent living core services (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Health Services).