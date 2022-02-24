AB1031 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to amend 44.02 (5m), 44.02 (5s), 44.02 (13), (14), (15), (16), (17) and (18), 44.03 (3) and 44.04 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: duties of the State Historical Society; reports by affiliates to the State Historical Society; and fees charged to support State Historical Society school and teacher services (suggested as remedial legislation by the State Historical Society).
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Law Revision Committee
|762
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|762
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:34 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1031