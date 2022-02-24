AB1032 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to repeal 16.9785; and to amend 16.977 (intro.), 16.977 (2) and 16.977 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: oversight of information technology portfolios by the Department of Administration and repealing an obsolete statute regarding assistance by the Department of Administration with purchase of computers and educational technology by school teachers for private use (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Administration).
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
History
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Law Revision Committee
|762
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
|762
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:35 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
