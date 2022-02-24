Submit Release
AJR141 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24

WISCONSIN, February 24 - Relating to: honoring the professional career and public service of Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/24/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/23/2022 Asm. Introduced by Representative Vos; cosponsored by Senator Marklein  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read and referred to Committee on Rules  
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from committee on Rules and take up  
2/23/2022 Asm. Adopted  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  
2/23/2022 Sen. Representative Spreitzer added as a coauthor  
2/24/2022 Sen. Read and referred to committee on Senate Organization  
2/24/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

