AJR141 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-24
WISCONSIN, February 24 - Relating to: honoring the professional career and public service of Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Vos; cosponsored by Senator Marklein
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read and referred to Committee on Rules
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from committee on Rules and take up
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Adopted
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Representative Spreitzer added as a coauthor
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
