Pastor Alph Lukau's roar of EBENEZER echoes off the walls of the church’s worldwide

Alph Lukau's global AMI Family roar of EBENEZER

South African based Pastor Alph Lukua's roar of EBENEZER is more than just a name. It is the name of the VICTORY of his Global family at AMI .

We celebrate 20 Years of walking with JEHOVAH God,20 years of grace & power, 20 years of faith & dominion, AMI has been around for 20 years because God has kept us & said no to the plans of the enemy.” — Pastor Alph Lukau

KELVIN VIEW, SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Alph Lukau ’s ministry AMI celebrates its 20th Anniversary and the global family roars EBENEZER. Furthermore, over 1.6 million people across the world participated in their 40-day global fast, making it an evangelical record. Alph Lukau's roar of EBENEZER echoes off all the walls of AMI church's and its branches present worldwide.As per early estimates sometime in mid-January, it was expected that this year over a million of Pastor Alph Lukau's supporters spread across the USA, Europe, Africa and even in Asian countries would be undertaking a 40 days fast and support this noble endeavor. Every person of faith was participating in the 40 days fast regardless of their religious affiliation, regardless of their region or faith.A breathtaking online celebration was held on 24th of February 2022 to close the 40 day fasting that had begun on 16th of January 2022 and allowed people around the world to become a part of this record. This period of solemn religious observance commemorates Jesus' 40 days of fasting in the desert before he began his public ministry. In every year, 40 days of fasting are observed for spiritual advancement and prophetic alignment. "Many great figures in the Bible fasted for 40 days like Moses, Elijah and Jesus himself," stated the South African based Pastor The ecstatic Pastor simply remarked when asked how was the response among his followers, “ We celebrate 20 Years of walking with Jehovah God , 20 years of grace and power, 20 years of faith and dominion, AMI has been around for 20 years because God has kept us. God said no to the plans of the enemy."The elated preacher reacted to the outcome with his stretched arms, "There was so much joy in my life that I never realized how many people loved me. The inundation of messages stating how this fast has changed their lives is overwhelming. While some have given up bad habits, others have mentioned achieving peace of mind, the messages just keep pouring in, with a few describing miracles,” remarked this teary eyed apostle of faith.Pastor Alph Lukau is a renowned author and power televangelist and the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and Alleluia Ministries International Television (AMITV), a 24-hour Christian Satellite Television Channel transmitted around the world has a whooping disciple base of 8 million and 3.5 million homes who tune in daily along with his 2.5 million Facebook and 2 million instagram followers.Author : www.alphlukau.com Facebook - www.facebook.com/alphlukau01 Twitter - www.twitter.com/AlphLukau Instagram - www.instagram.com/alphlukau Youtube - www.youtube.com/c/pastoralphlukauofficial

AMI 20TH Anniversary Celebration