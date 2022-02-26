IBQMI® Opens New Headquarters in Shanghai for Asia Pacific

IBQMI® Shanghai Office IBQMI® believes in friendship

IBQMI® has opened a new headquarter in Shanghai, China, the world-class financial and commercial hub.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, February 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBQMIhas opened a new headquarter in Shanghai, China, the world-class financial and commercial hub. The new headquarters are in the Shanghai Tower , the tallest building in Asia and the 2nd tallest in the world among all skyscrapers ever built.IBQMIis an industry-standard training and certification institution, providing a full spectrum of online training programs. IBQMIenterprise-level certifications allow practitioners to identify the correct ROI with automation while also helping companies and team members put that training into practice.IBQMIoffers Lean Project Management, Kanban, Total Quality Management, and Enterprise Architecture certifications. The institution's certifications can be used as a benchmark or a test of knowledge and competency because it all corresponds with the appropriate body of knowledge (BOK)."We're excited to announce that IBQMIhas recently opened its new headquarters in Shanghai, China. With our new Headquarters in the Asia Pacific, we will expand our services and take advantage of the Asian market. This location will also put us closer to our customer base - Hong Kong and Taiwan. With this strategic move, we expect to double our business volume within two years," said Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, the Managing Director.During the announcement, the Managing Director also stipulated that IBQMIhas been growing rapidly. This is all thanks to their partners who have been with them from the very beginning.IBQMIhas been an influential voice in establishing best practices, helping students adapt to industry changes and requirements. Each Certificate of Successful Completion is internationally recognized by major corporations and organizations, with professional titles that only IBQMIcan award."In order to meet the ever-increasing demand from Asian customers, we have decided to open an on-site office in Shanghai. Due to China's government being very entrepreneurially supportive, it is a great place for foreign companies to do business" said Ken Davis, the company's Director.Asian business partners can now find IBQMIin the new address:Shanghai Tower, 29/F, No.501 Middle Yincheng Road Pudong,Shanghai, 200120 P.R.ChinaFor more information, visit www.ibqmi.cn or www.ibqmi.org About IBQMIIBQMIis a U.S. Government contractor partnering with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and an official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.IBQMIis an industry-standard training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs. They offer original certifications to more than 70 countries worldwide, including Kanban Certification and the pioneering Scrumban certification, the very first available on the market.

IBQMI® Opens New Headquarters in Shanghai for Asia Pacific