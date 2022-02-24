Submit Release
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force training ships visit Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, February 24 -  

The training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Hatakaze and Inazuma vessels of the training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrived at Tiên Sa Port on Thursday morning, beginning a visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng.

The ships with nearly 480 officers and sailors on board were welcomed by representatives of the municipal Department of External Affairs, the Naval Region 3 Command, the Military Region 5 Command, the border guard and military commands of Đà Nẵng, and the External Relations Department of the Ministry of National Defence.

The welcome ceremony was also attended by Japanese Consul General in Đà Nẵng Yakabe Yoshinori, Deputy Consul General Shimonishi Kyoshi, and Deputy Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Hamamoto Michinori from the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam.

Colonel II Masaaki, commander of training vessel unit No. 1, said the visit was to promote exchanges and mutual understanding between the Việt Nam People’s Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, as well as defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the three-day trip, the head of the Japanese delegation will pay courtesy calls to leaders of Đà Nẵng City and the Naval Region 3 Command via videoconference. — VNS

Inazuma vessel docked at Tiên Sa Port, Đà Nẵng. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng

 

