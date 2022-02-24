Dela Rosa: Senate to issue resolution urging for e-sabong suspension

Senate to issue resolution urging for e-sabong suspension

THE Upper Chamber, through the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, announced on Thursday that it willissue a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to direct the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to suspend the operation of e-sabong until the case of the 31 missing persons is resolved.

The resolution was proposed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson during Committee Chaiman Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's hearing on the case of the missing individuals allegedly linked to e-sabong.

Covered by the resolution will be Beldevere Vista Corporation, Lucky 8 Star Quest, Inc., Visayas Cockers Club, Inc., Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, Inc., Newin Cockers Alliance Gaming Corporation, Philippine Cockfighting International, Inc., and Golden Buzzer, Inc.

Diane Erica Jogno, PAGCOR's acting senior vice president for e-sabong, who attended the committee hearing, said "we are okay" in suspending the operation of e-sabong, subject to the approval of the Office of the President, as its attached agency.

Jogno clarified that PAGCOR, which regulates e-sabong operations, issues license only for livestream broadcasting of licensed cockfights in licensed cockpits, and remote betting.

?"Hindi naman ito personal namin, hindi naman ito personal ni SP (Senate President), hindi personal ni Senator Ping Lacson, ni Senator (Francis) Tolentino. Para ito sa mga nawawalang kabataan at pwede pang mawawala," Dela Rosa said.

He added, "So, kung hindi natin ito mahihinto, baka dadami talaga itong problema na ito. Alam ko maraming magagalit sa amin na sabungero kung mahinto itong e-sabong operation... But sana maintindihan n'yo na mas mahalaga ang buhay ng mga tao kaysa sa halaga ng pera na magiging losses ninyo kapag nahinto itong e-sabong. Wala pong katapat na value of money ang buhay ng tao."

In his opening statement for the hearing, Dela Rosa called on the people behind the missing personalities to release the victims to their families.

"Doon sa mga suspect, sino ang gumawa, we just hope na kung buhay pa 'yung mga kinidnap ninyo, itinago ninyo, sana i-release na ninyo para makabalik sa kanilang pamilya. At kung sinamang-palad na ito'y namatay na, sana naman bilang isang Kristiyano, or bilang kung kayo ay hindi Kristiyano, sana tulungan naman ninyo na ma-recover 'yung katawan, 'yung bangkay nu'ng pinatay ninyo kung saan man ninyo ito itinago," he said.

?He also called on the Philippine National Police to double its effort to resolve the case even as he asked the relatives of the victims not to be afraid and, instead, provide the investigating agencies or his committee any information that will help in the speedy and complete resolution of the case.