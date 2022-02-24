Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1429
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - modification that requires a change in State law.
(2) Initiation of any reforms, through a rulemaking or
nonregulatory action, that produce a reduction of the
regulations and regulatory requirements contained in the
pilot agencies baseline regulatory catalog.
(d) Failure to meet reduction.--If a pilot agency is unable
to produce a reduction of the regulations and regulatory
requirements under subsection (a), (b) or (c), the pilot agency
shall provide a separate report to the Governor, the General
Assembly and the s ecretary stating the reasons for not producing
a reduction .
§ 4405. Reporting.
(a) Annual report.--The secretary shall submit a report
annually to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the
Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than October 1,
2023, and October 1, 2024, on the progress of the regulatory
reduction pilot program established under this section. The
report shall include recommendations on the elimination or
modification of regulations.
(b) Failure to meet reduction.--If, by July 1, 2024, the
regulatory reduction pilot program has not achieved a reduction
in regulatory requirements across both pilot agencies, either by
initiating rulemaking actions or other streamlining actions, the
secretary shall include the reasons for not achieving a
reduction in the next available annual report to the President
pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of
Representatives.
(c) Secretary report.--The secretary shall report by August
15, 2025, to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the
Speaker of the House of Representatives the following
