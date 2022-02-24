Submit Release
Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1429

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - modification that requires a change in State law.

(2) Initiation of any reforms, through a rulemaking or

nonregulatory action, that produce a reduction of the

regulations and regulatory requirements contained in the

pilot agencies baseline regulatory catalog.

(d) Failure to meet reduction.--If a pilot agency is unable

to produce a reduction of the regulations and regulatory

requirements under subsection (a), (b) or (c), the pilot agency

shall provide a separate report to the Governor, the General

Assembly and the s ecretary stating the reasons for not producing

a reduction .

§ 4405. Reporting.

(a) Annual report.--The secretary shall submit a report

annually to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the

Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than October 1,

2023, and October 1, 2024, on the progress of the regulatory

reduction pilot program established under this section. The

report shall include recommendations on the elimination or

modification of regulations.

(b) Failure to meet reduction.--If, by July 1, 2024, the

regulatory reduction pilot program has not achieved a reduction

in regulatory requirements across both pilot agencies, either by

initiating rulemaking actions or other streamlining actions, the

secretary shall include the reasons for not achieving a

reduction in the next available annual report to the President

pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of

Representatives.

(c) Secretary report.--The secretary shall report by August

15, 2025, to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the

Speaker of the House of Representatives the following

