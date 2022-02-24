Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1431

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - street in the first year.

(11) During his time in office, Sheriff Bob Kolar was

chosen to provide security for United States Presidents

George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump when the

Presidents visited Cambria County.

(12) Sheriff Kolar served as the manager for Ebensburg

Little League Baseball for nine years.

(13) Mr. Kolar was a member of many clubs and

organizations and served on many committees such as the

Chiefs of Police Association, Fraternal Order of Police, the

Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association, the National Sheriffs'

Association, the VFW, Marine Corps League, Vietnam Veterans

of America, the Moose, the Elks, the Eagles, the American

Legion and the National Rifle Association.

(14) Sheriff Kolar passed away on May 6, 2020, while

still serving the people of Cambria County as sheriff.

(15) Sheriff Kolar left behind a legacy of service and

commitment to the community that will be remembered for years

to come.

(16) Sheriff Kolar had the longest tenure as sheriff in

Cambria County history.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8604,

located on State Route 2014, over U.S. 22, Cambria County, is

designated the Sheriff Bob Kolar, Sr., Memorial Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge and under the bridge

along U.S. 22.

Section 4. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

