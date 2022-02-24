Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1431
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - street in the first year.
(11) During his time in office, Sheriff Bob Kolar was
chosen to provide security for United States Presidents
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump when the
Presidents visited Cambria County.
(12) Sheriff Kolar served as the manager for Ebensburg
Little League Baseball for nine years.
(13) Mr. Kolar was a member of many clubs and
organizations and served on many committees such as the
Chiefs of Police Association, Fraternal Order of Police, the
Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association, the National Sheriffs'
Association, the VFW, Marine Corps League, Vietnam Veterans
of America, the Moose, the Elks, the Eagles, the American
Legion and the National Rifle Association.
(14) Sheriff Kolar passed away on May 6, 2020, while
still serving the people of Cambria County as sheriff.
(15) Sheriff Kolar left behind a legacy of service and
commitment to the community that will be remembered for years
to come.
(16) Sheriff Kolar had the longest tenure as sheriff in
Cambria County history.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8604,
located on State Route 2014, over U.S. 22, Cambria County, is
designated the Sheriff Bob Kolar, Sr., Memorial Bridge.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to
traffic in both directions on the bridge and under the bridge
along U.S. 22.
Section 4. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
