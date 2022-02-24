HB 4563 of 2021
MICHIGAN, February 24 - Corrections: parole; parole board review process; modify. Amends sec. 46 of 1953 PA 232 (MCL 791.246). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4562'21
Last Action: 6/9/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY AND PUBLIC SAFETY
