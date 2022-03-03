Data Vault 2.0 Experts are Heading to the 8th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium to Discuss the Future of Analytics

WWDVC Logo Data Vault Alliance Logo Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

DVA announces the 8th Annual WWDVC. This hybrid event for the first time is both live at the resort and live streamed for users to attend virtually

STOWE, VT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVA announced that the Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) will return in 2022 for its 8th year, as a hybrid event combining in-person and remote attendance via streaming the live event.

According to a spokesperson, “After a hiatus due to Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 and a year of only virtual sessions in 2021, DVA is thrilled to bring back the World Wide Data Vault Conference to beautiful Stowe, VT, USA for a time to learn and discuss all things Data Vault. These include hands-on workshops from our vendor sponsors, brainstorming sessions, and trending topics in the industry like Data Mesh and Data Fabric.”

“Because of the pandemic and travel restrictions we were unable to do a live event last year. Our attendees have always found tremendous value in the live events because of the networking opportunities and face-to-face interaction. While we've opened this up to an in-person event again this year, we also realize there are several people who might be unable to travel but still really would like to attend. In light of this, we’re providing both in-person and virtual live streaming tickets for sale. To reduce the risk for attendees, if for whatever reason, they’re unable to make it to the in-person event, then their ticket will still be considered good for virtual live streaming where they can attend remotely.” The spokesperson added.

On the agenda this year two new keynote speakers Mark Budzinski and Jennifer Stirrup have been invited.

Mark Budzinski will be talking about building Data Vaults right the first time, every time including the common traps and how to get out of them, how to get clued in if the project is destined for failure and other pitfalls any teams implementing Data Vaults can watch out for. On the other hand, Jennifer Stirrup will be speaking about the new industry buzzwords including data mesh and data fabric, and how and where a data vault fits in an artificial intelligence (AI) solution as an extension of the analytics foundation it already provides. Besides these, to address conference-goers alongside a variety of other presentations throughout the five-day conference there will be several in-person talks and customer case studies as virtual pre-recorded sessions.

One of the themes of this year’s conference is Future Architecture – building sustainable, resilient architectures that can stand the test of time and trends. In this vein, Dan Linstedt, the inventor of Data Vault and the DV 2.0 system of business intelligence, will be speaking on a new topic – the Advanced Virtual Data Vault (AVDV) extension.



"Details about the Advanced Virtual Data Vault extension will be revealed exclusively to conference goers at this session before the public has access to it, something that Data Vault practitioners may not want to miss out on." the spokesperson hinted.

The packed schedule of available sessions are all offered without overlap on one single track. Having a single track enables effective collaboration and networking for attendees. Networking sessions and sponsored meals are also built into the schedule to facilitate these opportunities. Besides these opportunities there are extra times to meet with vendors on the sponsor floor in the schedule to network without missing learning opportunities.

The event’s website notes that the WWDVC 2022 Conference will be “the conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to learn about Data Vault, increase your skills, network with others, share stories, solve problems, see emerging trends, and get hands-on with vendors.”

The WWDVC Conference runs from May 22-27 at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, VT, USA, a full-service resort with amenities and access to sightseeing in the Green Mountain State. When you purchase an in-person ticket, you will be given access to the whole conference virtually as well, should your plans need to change for any reason.

Registration can be obtained by purchasing a ticket at the WWDVC website. The conference website also contains more information related to location, travel, speakers, sessions and sponsors.

The website currently lists DataRebels, D-One, Erwin by Quest, VaultSpeed, WhereScape, Eon Collective, InfoVia, Coalesce, SqlDBM, Datavault builder along side the organizer DVA as platinum sponsors. In addition to them there Certus, Adnia and Performance G2 as gold sponsors. According to the organizers there are very few sponsorship slots remaining at this time.

Additionally, the spokesperson extended an offer for university students who have built a Data Vault for a project, or who are interested in learning more about Data Vaults. These students can contact the WWDVC using their institutional e-mail addresses about student discounts.

The location of the WWDVC is a resort and often attendees do bring their families to the event, and extend their stay in the beautiful location of Stowe. To learn about sightseeing and facilities available to attendees and their families, the organizers recommended visiting the resort’s website. Tickets are still available but the organizers recommend grabbing them as quickly as possible to ensure attendees are able to make travel plans and reservations.

