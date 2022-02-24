New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, FEB. 24, 2022:

Migratory game bird rule topic of public meeting

SANTA FE – The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Migratory Game Bird rule.

The proposals will be available on the Department’s website following the State Game Commission meeting on Mar. 4.

To gather public comments, one virtual public meeting will be conducted via Zoom, March 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Use this link to join the virtual Zoom meeting.

Or enter the following in your Zoom client: Meeting ID: 889 0744 4535 Passcode: 803351.

To join the meeting by phone please dial 1-346-248-7799. You will be prompted to enter the Webinar ID: 889 0744 4535 and Passcode: 803351.

Presentation slides will be posted to the Department’s website prior to the meetings so attendees can follow along. If you do not have access to the website to view the presentation, please contact DGF-Waterfowl@state.nm.us or 505-470-8947 to make arrangements to acquire a copy of the presentation.

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Migratory Game Bird Rule Development, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, DGF-Waterfowl@state.nm.us.

