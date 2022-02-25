VISIT MESA LAUNCHES CITY LIMITLESS® BEERS & BREWS PASSPORT
Visit Mesa developed the Beers and Brews Tour to support local businesses during high season, to further enhance tourism recovery taking place across Arizona.
Our support for small business will never wane.”MESA, ARIZONA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for spring break and the legions of visitors that flock to Greater Phoenix in the winter, Visit Mesa is launching the City Limitless® Beers & Brews Tour. This digital passport combines the best of both worlds – craft beer and gourmet coffee – inviting folks to discover the sheer breadth of locations to enjoy these two libations in Mesa and the East Valley.
— Visit Mesa President and CEO Marc Garcia
The free incentive program can be linked to from VisitMesa.com and connects the user to a digital passport that serves as a tour of the destination by visiting breweries, tap rooms, sports bars, and coffee shops. Visitors, and locals, can log-in for discounts and special seasonal offers at select businesses and, when they check-in at each location from their smartphone they can earn prizes.
Visit Mesa developed the Beers and Brews Tour to support local businesses and timed the launch to the destination’s high season, to further enhance tourism recovery that is taking place across Arizona. Visit Mesa will provide prizes for guests that check-in on the passport, including coasters and bottle openers for the first five check-ins at participating businesses and an exclusive Beers and Brews t-shirt for the first 10. Check-ins, which are verified by a business’s 4-digit code upon arrival, must be completed within 30 days from the starting date to be eligible for the prize. Visit Mesa will run a monthly sweepstakes and award die-hard fans that visit all the participating locations with a race medal commemorating their dedication to visiting all locations. All prizes are subject to change and available while supplies last. The latest trends in destination marketing led Visit Mesa to reach out to a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango. Bandwango technology is designed to support free and paid experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals.
“Our support for small business will never wane,” said Visit Mesa President and CEO Marc Garcia. “We are developing programs like this one to strengthen pillars of our industry, such as bar and restaurant owners, as we gear up for the pre-pandemic demand that is already occurring for our destination. We know that locals and visitors from across the state will be just as interested in checking out Mesa’s burgeoning craft beverage scene. For Visit Mesa, it’s just as important to attract a visitor from the West Valley as it is from the Midwest.”
Visit Mesa is developing a social media awareness campaign surrounding the new City Limitless® Beers & Brews Tour and will be working alongside some of the Valley’s most popular food and drink influencers to launch the passport, encouraging fans to tag #VisitMesaBeersBrews in their posts.
For a list of participating businesses and to activate the City Limitless® Beers & Brews Tour, head online to https://www.visitmesa.com/passes/beers-and-brews/.
