Ain & Bank Announces Appointment of Annah Cheatham
Cheatham's prior work was as a solicitor in family law in Europe and North Africa
This will be a unique role for our firm. Annah will be a tremendous asset to our knowledge base while she sits for the bar.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ain & Bank is pleased to announce the hire of Annah Cheatham. Cheatham is a qualified solicitor, mediator and member of the Bar of England and Wales. She also belongs to the American Society of International Law and is a member of the International Bar Association.
— Natalia Wilson, Esq., managing partner of Ain & Bank
Prior to joining Ain & Bank, Cheatham worked in family law in Tunisia and the European offices of Giambrone & Partners LLP. She also worked last year at a law firm in Nashville where she helped resolve complex financial disputes arising from offshore trusts, family trusts, mixed-asset business holdings and entertainment contracts in the multibillion-dollar country music industry.
At Ain & Bank, Cheatham will help the firm with her wealth of international knowledge and assisting with international jurisdictional challenges.
“This will be a unique role for our firm,” said Natalia Wilson, managing partner with Ain & Bank. “Annah will be a tremendous asset to our knowledge base while she sits for the bar.” Cheatham is experienced in handling cases with high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients dealing with an emphasis on complex financial relief and custody disputes. Her designation as Special Counsel is pending with the D.C. Bar.
Ain & Bank is one of the top family practice firms in the country specializing in divorce, property division, custody and support issues, business evaluation, business succession, related tax issues, and integrated solutions for wealth management and preservation. The firm also serves as general and civil litigation counsel to high net-worth clients and their businesses.
For more information on the firm, visit www.ainbanklaw.com.
# # #
About Ain & Bank, P.C.
Ain & Bank is a collaborative partnership of some of the foremost attorneys in the Washington, D.C. region as well as the nation. Founded by two of the most highly regarded domestic-relations attorneys in the U.S., Ain & Bank is a leading practice devoted to family law and all its complexities. Principals Sanford K. Ain, Rita M. Bank (ret.), Lauren E. Shea, Natalia C. Wilson, Sarah E. Mancinelli are consistently recognized as the best lawyers in the D.C. area as well as nationally. The firm places great importance on dignity, integrity and a sensitive respect for individuals enmeshed in the emotional and financial issues of family disputes. Applying the most creative legal strategies to resolve complex issues, the firm works diligently for amicable, non-litigated solutions involving the least disruption to clients and their families. For more information: AinBankLaw.com.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
vicki@bendurepr.com