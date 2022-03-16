Author Jerry Blanton Releases "Rising Tides"
Mystery and GlobalizationHOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Blanton, the author of “Rising Tides”, is proud to announce the press release about his book entitled Rising Tides. He shares a few paragraphs about the book so the audience and readers will have an idea of what they are buying. Please see the next two paragraphs that follow.
“Noel Chapman, the manager of the Blue Flamingo Apartments, is found floating face down in the king tide floodwaters that have flooded the basement laundry. The police call the death an accidental drowning. The next day, Charles Sturgis, whose family owns the apartments, hires Buck Jaspers to prove that the death was not an accident but murder because the Sturgis family fears a
$50 million suit from the wife of Noel Chapman.
Buck gathers his trusted operatives to interview the residents and employees of the Blue Flamingo Apartments. They find that Noel did not get along with his wife and had a gambling problem, the assistant manager is a womanizer, two of the residents played poker with Chapman, and the custodian's wife and daughter are trapped in Cuba.
Jerry Blanton as of the date of this release continuously markets his book under the publishing company Glasslink Solutions/Harperpartnersllc.
