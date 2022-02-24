GOmetalaunch Concluded Seed Sales, Plans For The Future

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GOmetalaunch Team is proud to announce the conclusion of its $URGO Token seed sale, which ended successfully.



It is pertinent to state that the purpose of seed sales is a form of fundraising to help kickstart a project, and to that effect a total of 188,000 ADA was raised in the seed sale round to help kickstart the project. And a total of 204 people and wallets participated in the seed sales and received equivalent amounts of $URGO Tokens





And GoMeta is glad to have a community that also share in the vision of the GOmeta Team, as proven so far, it is a community of love and oneness, and that is all the motivation that the team needs.

Still committed to the purpose of timely delivery, they are proud to announce the plans for exchange listing, as part of the proceeds from the seed sales have already been committed towards delivering exchange listing, it will come sooner than expected.

The rest will go into developing the GOmeta DAPP and for strategic Marketing and partnerships. As a date will also be announced when the GIThub for the DAPP being developed will be made available for the community to keep up with Technical updates.



Further details with regards to an Internal AMA and external AMA and the next round of sales will be announced using our multiple social media platforms soon.

Additionally, we have made it possible for Community members to signup for our weekly or daily newsletters and updates via email, by following the prompt on the new website.

Meanwhile, the GOmeta team is also happy to inform regarding the new look for its website and further adjustments will be made to it as the DAPP launch nears.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Group: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters

Medium: https://medium.com/@gometalaunch

Media Details Company Name: GOmetalaunch Email: hello (at) GOmetalaunch.io Website: https://GOmetalaunch.io