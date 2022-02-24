Get Ready - Legendary R & B Group The Temptations Coming to South Florida for Father's Day Benefit Concert
Get ready, cause here they come.
— Embrace Girls Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence
Legendary soul group The Temptations are coming to the Casino at Dania Beach for a Father’s Day benefit concert benefiting The Embrace Girls Foundation.
Embrace Girls Founder and CEO Velma R. Lawrence announced that the Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review will appear at the Casino on Sunday, June 19th as part of the Foundation’s “Intimate Evening With” benefit concert series.
The Temptations show will be the latest in a string of sold-out benefit shows at the Casino sponsored by Interiors by Steven G one of the country's premier luxury interior design firms, in partnership with Hot-105 and Easy 93.1 radio stations, and WPLG Local 10.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at www.casinodaniabeach.com.
The show will follow the popular “Intimate Evening With” format that is now a trademark of The Embrace Girls Foundation benefit concerts. Attendees will enjoy dinner and a meet and greet with the artists who also engage up close and personal with audience members.
Last year, The Embrace Girls Foundation “Intimate Evening With” concerts by Jeffrey Osborne, (June), David and Tamela Mann (August) and Gerald Alston and The Manhattans with singer/actress Regina Belle (December) each sold out within weeks of tickets going on sale.
The Embrace Girls Foundation Inc. is a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.
Interiors by Steven G has been the title sponsor of each of the shows. Company President Steven is committed to embracing the platform.
“I’m so excited about the Temptations coming here,” Mr. G said. “I was raised on Motown. This show is going to knock people on their butts.”
Interiors by Steven G leads a team of over 85 employees. Its’ 110,000 square-foot showroom headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL. holds a vast array of quality interior design styles, including various Italian furniture lines. Their list of projects includes restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private residential homes designed for clients including former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Warren Sapp and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Gurowitz said his work with the Embrace Girls Foundation has enriched his life.
“This is a mission that God wanted me to do,” Gurowitz said. “This didn’t happen by itself. Every time I see these children and they run up to me and hug me and say Mr. G we love you; it melts my heart.
“The word hope is what I think this is really about,” Gurowitz said. “We can’t change every child’s life entirely, but we can have a positive impact on their futures.”
Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence said the benefit concerts and Gurowitz’s continued support has allowed the Foundation to expand its services and provide much needed math and reading instruction, social and emotional support and resources not only to the girls but their families, schools and communities.
“When we discovered some of our girls were deficient in their math and reading skills we had to pivot and address that immediately by offering more tutoring and engaging programs and activities; when our girls have no shoes, or coats, or personal hygiene items we provide it,” Lawrence said. “These shows are great for the community, but they are also truly impacting the work we do and the services we can provide.”
Legendary Hot 105 DJ and Embrace Girls Foundation board member James “T” Thomas, who was recently nominated to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, said he was excited about the Father's Day show because the Temptations “have across the board appeal.
“This show is not just an event, it’s paying homage to Dennis Edwards and honoring the Motown legacy,” he said. “It’s a chance to introduce the music to some people and spark memories for others. The Temptations looked good, dressed well, and know how to put on a show.
“Everyone who purchases a ticket to this show will have memories for a lifetime.”
Rolling Stone magazines last year declared The Temptations “the greatest Black vocal group of the modern era.” The group’s 1973 “Anthology” album is considered one of the top 500 albums ever released. Their list of now classic, era defining hits is almost endless - “Cloud Nine,” “Just My Imagination,” “Poppa Was A Rolling Stone,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “A Song For You,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “My Girl,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Hey Girl,” “Get Ready” and “I Could Never Love Another,” to name a few.
The Temptations 1970 Christmas album remains a top seasonal seller today.
The group has been the subject of several hit movies and a successful Broadway show.
Dennis Edwards was lead singer with the group from 1968 to 1977, during which they recorded many of their most famous songs. He formed The Dennis Edwards Review in the 1990s and continued to tour the world with them until his 2018 death from meningitis.
Temptations Review singer Chris Arnold said the group, David Sea, Mike Patillo, Bernard Gibson and Paul Williams Jr., son of original Temptation Paul Williams, sing the Temptations catalog of songs, including what he calls “the anthems”: “My Girl,” “Get Ready” and “Cloud Nine.”
“Those are the song Dennis Edwards made famous,” said Arnold, who grew up listening to the original Temptations. The group is managed by Edwards’ wife, Brenda Edwards.
“This is a dream come true for me, to be singing these songs,” Arnold said. “How many people get to live their dreams?”
For more information about Embrace Girls programs, call 877-466-4769, or email VRLawrence@Embracegirlpower.org.
What: An Intimate Evening with The Temptations Dennis Edwards Review.
When: Sunday, June 19, 2022
Where: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FL
How to Attend: Tickets available at www.casinodaniabeach.com.
