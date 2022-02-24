BYD Hits the Australian Passenger Vehicle Market With ATTO 3

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 19th, BYD Yuan Plus (named ATTO 3 in Australia), the first A-class SUV built upon BYD’s e-platform 3.0, was jointly launched in China and Australia and began pre-sales in Australia. Two models of ATTO 3 would enter the Australian market with the official guide prices ranging from 44,990 to 47,990 AUD.

The launch ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Company Limited, Mr. Lu Tian, General Manager of Dynasty Net Sales Division, BYD Auto, Mr. Michele Jauch-Paganetti, BYD Global Interior Design Director, Mr. He Chong, the Olympic Champion, Mr. Murray Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner - Great China, New South Wales Government, and Mr. Luke Todd, Director of EVDirect, BYD’s Australian partner.







Atto3

In the Australian market, Yuan Plus is named ATTO 3. ATTO is inspired by the Attosecond, the smallest time scale unit in physics, which means ATTO 3 is speedy, energetic, and dynamic.

ATTO 3 is the first SUV built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0, specially designed for high-performance electric vehicles with four significant advantages: intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics.



The e-platform 3.0 improves EV safety and battery performance as well as optimizes the driving experience. It creates a new generation of smart electric vehicles that are more efficient and safer. Concurrently, ATTO 3 is also specially configured with the BYD auto applications for the Australian market.



Embodying BYD’s new design language, ATTO 3 is the first SUV featuring the sporty-themed interior designed by BYD Global Interior Design Director, Mr. Michele Jauch-Paganetti, exhibiting the senses of passion and energy for the customers.







Mr. Michele Jauch-Paganetti, BYD Global Interior Design Director

BYD’s revolutionary Blade Battery technology comes as a standard in ATTO 3, offering drivers industry-leading safety levels as well as an extended single-charge range capability. Launched by BYD in 2020, Blade Battery is the only battery that successfully passes the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries. Also, the space utilization of the Blade Battery pack increases by over 50%, compared with that of conventional lithium iron phosphate block batteries, resulting in significant improvements in energy efficiency and range.

Mr. Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Company Limited, said, “2022 will see the accelerated evolution of new energy vehicles and a new start for BYD’s development in the Australian market. This year, BYD will introduce several new energy passenger vehicles to the Australian market.”



“ATTO 3 will bring a new travel experience to all consumers with its gorgeous design and high-standard quality,” said Mr. Lu Tian, General Manager of Dynasty Net Sales Division, BYD Auto.



He Chong, the Olympic Champion, said, “I am impressed by the trendy appearance, the sporty-themed interior, as well as the power of ATTO 3, all especially designed for sport-lovers like me.”



The special guest, Mr. Murray Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner - Great China, New South Wales Government, considered that carbon emission reduction is the goal of all countries, and to this common objective, BYD’s new energy vehicles and technologies have made significant contributions.







Mr. Murray Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner - Great China, New South Wales Government

Mr. Luke Todd, Director of EVDirect, strongly believed that ATTO 3 would be warmly welcomed by the Australian public.







About BYD

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 70 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Solution, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com

Contact: Asia-Pacific: Mia Gu, mia.gu(at)byd.com tel: +86-755-8988-8888-69666 Europe: Penny Peng, penny.peng(at)byd.com tel: +31-102070888 North America: Frank Girardot, frank.girardot(at)byd.com tel: +1 213 245 6503 Latin America: Sofίa Mardones, sofia.mardones(at)byd.com tel: +56 9 9821 6851 Brazil: Adalberto Maluf, adalberto.maluf(at)byd.com tel: +19 3514 2554 Africa: Nikki Li, li.namin@byd.com tel: +86-18938862670