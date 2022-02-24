Toothbrush Pillow, an Anthem Pleasant product, is now loaned at West Virginia Assistive Technology System (WVATS)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Assistive Technology System (WVATS) online lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the loan library is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA/FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from WVATS, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The purpose of West Virginia Assistive Technology System (WVATS) is to provide services and resources to help West Virginia residents of all ages and abilities make informed decisions about assistive technology. WVATS serves not only individuals with disabilities but also their circle of support. This includes family members, employers, employment service providers, educators, health care providers, social service providers, and others seeking AT expertise in all areas of life, but especially in education, employment, and community living.
• WV has the highest rate of people with disabilities in the nation.
• 2 out of 5 West Virginians 65+ have a disability
• 3rd highest rate of seniors in the country
• 39.2% of adults in West Virginian have some type of disability
Funding for WVATS is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 27 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
