Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Home BancShares, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Home BancShares, Inc., Conway, Arkansas, to acquire Happy Bancshares, Inc., Canyon, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquire Happy State Bank, Happy, Texas. The Board also approved the proposals by Centennial Bank, Conway, Arkansas, to merge with Happy State Bank and to establish and operate branches at the locations of the main office and branches of Happy State Bank.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

