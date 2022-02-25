USA Vein Clinics Continues to Expand Across the Country into Texas

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States. USA Vein Clinics new office in San Antonio is located at 2020 Babcock Rd., Ste. 12

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vein Clinics, a national network of minimally invasive vein treatment clinics, is pleased to announce their continued nationwide expansion into the Texas area.

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States, with over 100 clinics nationwide. Their team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons offers various minimally invasive treatments for varicose and spider veins that meet individual patient needs, including Endovenous Laser Therapy, Clarivein ®, and sclerotherapy treatments. New clinic locations in Texas include:

Austin

• 12180 N. Mopac Expressway. Ste 1A

Fort Worth

• 5320 N. Tarrant Pkwy, Ste. 200

Houston area

• 16307 Farm to Market Rd. 529, Houston

• 6218 Hwy 6, Missouri City

• 22625 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball, Ste. 450, Tomball

San Antonio:

• 2020 Babcock Rd., Ste. 12



The new offices join USA Vein Clinics already located in the Dallas area:

• 1017 W. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington

• 3128 Forest Lane, Ste. 320, Dallas

• 930 E. Campbell Rd, Ste. 106, Richardson



"We are excited to provide comprehensive, patient-centered treatment to Texas," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., the company's founder and CEO. "Varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein issues can be treated non-invasively by our team of compassionate and competent cardiovascular surgeons. We're excited to offer top-rated vein care that underscores our dedication to providing advanced vascular care to patients in their communities."

Leg pain, heaviness, cramping or itching, and difficulty walking are all common signs of varicose veins, according to Katsnelson. "While many individuals dislike the visual appearance of varicose veins, which affect 60% of Americans, they are an indication of vein disease that necessitates treatment so the body can circulate blood properly."

USA Vein Clinics also offers the opportunity to attend consultations virtually through telemedicine. These virtual consultations allow patients to discuss treatment options with a vein specialist. USA Vein Clinics implements the highest patient-safety standards that meet health guidelines while providing treatment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact USA Vein Clinics at 888-768-3467 or www.usaveinclinics.com.