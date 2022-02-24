Pastor Alph Lukau's followers worldwide celebrate 20 years of AMI; EBENEZER
Pastor Alph Lukau’s ministry celebrates its 20th Anniversary and followers rejoice celebrating 20 years of JEHOVAH, call it EBENEZER.KELVIN VIEW, SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Alph Lukau’s ministry celebrates its 20th Anniversary and calls it EBENEZER. Never before have people across continents have shown such an inclination towards spirituality. Over 1.6 million people cutting across geographical borders have completed the 40 days fast.
The 40 days fasting had began on 16 of January 2022 and lasted until the 24th of February 2022. This period of solemn religious observance commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, before beginning his public ministry. The 40 days annual fast is for spiritual empowerment and prophetic alignment that begins in the start of every year. "Many great figures in the Bible fasted for 40 days like Moses, Elijah and Jesus himself," stated the Pastor.
As per early estimates sometime in mid-January, it was expected that this year over a million of Pastor Alph Lukau's supporters spread across the USA, Europe, Africa and even in Asian countries would be undertaking a 40 days fast and support this noble endeavor. The 40 days fast was open to every person of faith despite their denomination cutting across their faith and region.
The ecstatic Pastor simply remarked when asked how was the response among his followers, “ We celebrate 20 Years of walking with Jehovah God , 20 years of grace and power, 20 years of faith and dominion, it is just overwhelming, My followers have left me stunned with love. I am so glad to see that there is a ray of divinity spreading across the world."
On the final count, given Pastor Alph Lukau's ever growing ongoing popularity, more than 1.6 followers undertook the fast, though quite a few of them joined at a later stage as they didn’t want to miss witnessing this unfolding of this evangelical record.
The elated preacher reacted to the outcome with his stretched arms, "My joys knew no bounds. I never knew that so many.... Yes, such a large number of people loved me. I am flooded with the deluge of messages stating how this fast has changed the lives of them. Some have given up bad habits, while others have mentioned about attaining peace of mind, a few of them have narrated miracles and it is taking time reading messages which are just pouring in," stated Pastor Alph Lukau.
"Humanity is now realizing about the improvement in them and the people around them; it will gradually grow towards the society that will be striving towards spirituality and the almighty… I truly believe now that there is a ray of hope for the mankind," remarked this teary eyed apostle of faith.
Pastor Alph Lukau is a renowned author and power televangelist with hundreds of thousands of men and women under his direct leadership. He is the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and ministers in different platforms around the world. He is a coach, mentor, father, and leader among leaders to thousands across the globe.
