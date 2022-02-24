SincereDoge Acquires a KYC/ Smart Contract Audit Report Through SolidProof

SincereDoge, a BSC-based crypto project, is excited to announce that it underwent a security assessment test on its smart contracts, including a KYC verification procedure.

Boosting Investors' Confidence

Sincere Doge conducted the first stage of running a KYC verification process on January 25, 2022. SolidProof then proceeded with another version of KYC verification on February 1, 2022. Through both processes, the project hopes to curb security concerns, a growing menace in the crypto world.

The process also provided developers with various recommendations to improve the code's operations. Smart contracts usually apply complex codes that only individuals with technological experiences can handle.

By continuously performing tests on the code, the security experts and project developers identify errors that may compromise investors. Furthermore, the process makes it easier for regular users who don't have technical skills to carry out an audit.

On the other hand, SolidProof's KYC solution will safeguard Sincere Doge from financial crimes such as fraud and money laundering. The solution accomplishes these goals by examining money laundering threats or verifying an investor's identity.

SincereDoge Presale is Coming Soon

SincereDoge will host a presale event in February 2022 and attain a hard cap of 300BNB. The platform's native asset ($Sdoge) is already live on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Listing prices go for 183T Sdoge tokens, equivalent to 1 BNB. Investors can acquire more than 203T Sdoge from the presale price rate using 1BNB.

Investors are limited to spending a minimum of 0.8BNB during the fundraiser. Sincere Doge targets to allocate 60% of its tokens to the presale and dedicate the remaining 40% into liquidity.

Transaction charges are also applicable on every buy/sell trade. Thus, investors attract an 8% transaction fee whereby 3% of the charges go to NFT development initiatives. The remaining 3% and 2% will cover marketing activities and rewarding $Sdoge holders.

Future Developments

In Q4 2021, the project managed to accomplish various goals during its inception. Among the activities that Sincere Doge concluded include social media marketing and its white paper/website launch.

Moving forward, the project targets to obtain more than 100,000 holders within 2022. It may further feature other crypto trading platforms such as PancakeSwap, Coinsbit, and Coinbase. An additional exchange known as the SincereDogeSwap is also set to launch in the future.

To engage the community, Sdoge hopes to form charity teams and participate in several donation events. Such charity initiatives help rescue dogs in need and create a stronger bond with the public. The donations will then fund the construction of an animal sanctuary.

About Sincere Doge

Sincere Doge is an innovative ecosystem that intends to launch a meme coin with advanced transaction speeds. Investors gain holder rewards from every transaction that takes place in the project. More importantly, Sincere Doge guarantees security and transparency to its investors using SolidProof's security measures.

