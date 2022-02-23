Submit Release
President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 23 - 23 february 2022, 18:20

On February 23, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and regional issues. They reiterated the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in all areas.

