Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “FFA Week” in Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts (podium), NDA Director Steve Wellman (left of Gov. Ricketts),

and members of the Nebraska FFA Association celebrate FFA week at the State Capitol.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman hosted members of the Nebraska FFA Association at the State Capitol to proclaim “FFA Week.” FFA is a youth organization that develops students into competent agricultural leaders. FFA provides experiential learning opportunities, encourages community involvement, and promotes teamwork and communications skills. FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 19-26, 2022.

“FFA equips students with the education and experience to grow Nebraska agriculture,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do here in Nebraska. To be strong as a state, we must pass on our passion for agriculture to the next generation. FFA is doing vital work to develop young leaders with the skills to build on our reputation as an agricultural powerhouse.”

The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth state group chartered by the National FFA Organization. Nebraska currently has over 11,000 FFA members in 203 chapters. Throughout the years, State agencies have partnered with Nebraska FFA chapters to promote agricultural education, career readiness, and professional development.

“FFA and ag education give students real opportunities to learn about agriculture and consider careers in farming, ranching, and ag-related industries that are vital to the food, feed, and fuel we produce every day. Nebraska FFA chapters and their members represent our state’s can-do spirit. Organizations like FFA are teaching our next generation of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. Being involved in FFA is one of the most important things we can do to strengthen and grow Nebraska’s ag industry.”

The Nebraska State FFA Convention will be held April 6-8, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

