Infrastructure funding for 24 projects in northeast region

CANADA, February 24 - INKERMAN (GNB) – The provincial and federal governments today announced more than $5.14 million for 24 infrastructure projects in northeastern New Brunswick.

“This program is making an important difference in unincorporated areas throughout the province,” said Local Government and Local Governance Minister Daniel Allain. “We are pleased to partner with the federal government for the Canada Community-Building Fund. We see the benefits of this program daily.”

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities,” said Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier. “These 24 infrastructure projects will continue to develop our landmark attractions, upgrade our infrastructure and make our communities more attractive. These investments will make a meaningful, lasting difference for families and businesses across the Acadian Peninsula and the Chaleur region.”

Cormier participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Club VTT Chaleur Inc. will receive more than $402,000 to build a six-kilometre multi-use quad trail and a 160-foot-long bridge to improve trail connectivity in the region. The Renous-Quarryville Fire Station will receive $166,000 to construct a new fire hall to improve fire protection service for five local service districts. Véloroute de la Péninsule acadienne Inc. will receive about $181,000 to restore an existing building in Inkerman Ferry to make it a rest stop and gathering place for users of the bike path.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations acting on behalf of unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. To date, about $22 million of the $55 million fund has been allocated. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

24-02-22